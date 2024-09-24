Varahi Indian Kitchen
Breakfast
- Cheese Dosa$5.99
- Ghee Karam Dosa$5.99
- Karam Dosa$5.99
- Masala Dosa$5.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$5.99
- Onion Dosa$5.99
- Onion Masala Dosa$5.99
- Plain Dosa$5.99
- Podi Dosa$5.99
- Utappam$5.99
- Idly (3)$5.99
- Pesarattu$5.99
- Vada (3)$5.99
- Sambar Idly (2)$5.99
- Poori with Aloo Curry (2)$5.99
- Upma (16 oz)$5.99
- Thatte Idly (2)$5.99
- Mysore Bonda (3)$5.99
- Upma Pesarattu$5.99
- Mini Idlys(12)$5.99
- Mini Sambar Idly(10)$5.99
- Paneer dosa$5.99
- Pulihora dosa$5.99
- Ghee Karam Idly (2)$5.99
Snacks
- Aaloo Bajji (4)$3.99
- Aloo Bonda (3)$3.99
- Cut Mirchi$3.99
- Egg Puff$3.99
- Masala Vada (4)$3.99
- Mirchi Bajji (4)$3.99
- Onion Pakodi$3.99
- Onion Samosa (4 )$3.99
- Paneer Puff$3.99
- Punjabi Samosa (3)$3.99
- Punugulu (12)$3.99
- Stuffed Mirchi Bajji (3)$3.99
- Veg. Puff$3.99
- Bobarla vada (4)$3.99
- Corn Samosa (4)$3.99
- Chicken puff$3.99
Tiffin Combo
Home Style Curries
Home Style Curry Combos
Biryanis
Family Pack Biryanis
Pulavs
Veg. Appetizers
Non-Veg. Appetizers
Veg. Curries
Non-Veg. Curries
Sweets / Hots
Indo-Chineese
Beverages / Soft Drinks/ Deserts
- 7UP$1.99
- ABC Juice$4.99
- Butter Milk$3.99
- Coffee$1.49
- Coke$1.99
- Coke / Fanta / Sprite (Glass Bottled)$2.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Fanta$1.99
- Frooti$0.99
- Goli Soda$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Ragi java$3.99
- Jarritos$1.99
- Mango Lassi$4.99
- Regular Chai$0.99
- Rose Milk$4.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Thums Up$1.99
- Topo chico lime$2.49
- Topo Chico Soda$2.49
- Varahi Spl. Badam Milk$4.99
- Water bottle(500 ml)$0.99
- Redbull$2.99
- Watermelon juice$3.99
- Chiku shake$6.99
- Pista milk$6.99
- Milk Cake (4)$5.99
- Biscuits (2)$1.00
- Rasmalai (4)$4.99
- Gulab Jamun (4)$4.99
