Varahi Indian Kitchen
Ramadan Special
Weekend Breakfast
- Upma$4.99
- Pongal$7.99
- IDLY$4.99
- Sambar Idly$6.99
- Onion Dosa$7.99
- Plain Dosa$6.99
- Podi Dosa$7.99
- Karam Dosa$5.99
- Ghee karam Dosa$6.99
- Masala Dosa$6.99
- Onion Masala Dosa$7.99
- Cheese dosa$3.49
- Mysore Masala Dosa$6.99
- Combo 1(1 idly, 1 mini dosa, 8oz pongal, 3oz sweet )$8.99
- Pesarattu$6.99
- Pesarattu Upma$7.99
- Poori (aloo curry)$10.49
- Poori (Mutton Curry)$14.99
- Poori (Chicken Curry)$12.99
- dosa with mutton curry$9.99
- Dosa with chicken curry$8.99
- Idly with Bombay chutney$5.99Out of stock
- Vada(4)$6.99
Veg Appetizers
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Pepper Chicken$10.99
- Chilli Chicken$10.99
- Chicken Majestic$10.99
- Chicken Pakoda$10.99
- Chicken 555$10.99
- Chicken 65$10.99
- Karam Podi Kodi$10.99
- Karivepaku Kodi$10.99
- Kodi Vepudu$9.99
- Guntur Karam Kodi$10.99
- Kaju Kodi$11.99
- Schezwan Chicken$10.99
- Apollo Fish$12.99
- Fish Majestic$12.99
- Schezwan Fish$12.99
- Karam Podi FIsh$12.99
- Chilli Shrimp$13.99
- Mutton Ghee Rost$13.99
- Mutton Fry (bone-in)$12.99
- Chicken pakoda$10.99
- chicken lollipop$10.99
Tandoori (Kebabs)
Veg Curries
Non-Veg Curries
Home Style Curries
- Chicken Curry$7.99Out of stock
- Miriyala Rasam$6.99Out of stock
- Dondakaya Fry$7.99Out of stock
- Chamadumpa pulusu$6.99Out of stock
- Pulihora$5.99Out of stock
- Sambar$5.99
- Vankay Dosakaya Roti Pachadi (8oz)$4.99Out of stock
- Vellulli Karam (Garlic Karam)$3.99Out of stock
- Mango Pappu$6.99Out of stock
- Curd Rice$6.99Out of stock
- shrimp curry$9.99
Breads
Biryanis
- Veg Biryani$11.99
- Paneer Biryani$13.99
- kaju paneer biryani$14.99
- Guttivankaya Biryani$13.99
- Fish Biryani$15.99
- Shrimp Biryani$15.99
- Chicken Biryani$13.99
- Varahi Special Boneless Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Vijayawada Bonless Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Egg biryani$11.99
- Mutton Biryani$15.99
- Rice$1.99
- Talapakattu Chicken Biryani$15.99
- chicken fry Thalpakattu biryani$15.99Out of stock
- Veg Kheema Biryani$12.99Out of stock
- Mutton Kheema Biryani$15.99
- Talapakattu Mutton biryani$17.99Out of stock
Family Pack Biryani's
- Chicken Dum Biryani Family Pack$41.99
- Varahi spcl family pack biryani$42.99
- Vijayawada spcl boneless biryani family pack$42.99
- Goat biryani family pack$45.99
- Fish biryani family pack$45.99
- Shrimp biryani family pack$45.99
- Egg biryani family pack$37.99
- Veg biryani family pack$37.99
- Paneer biryani family pack$39.99
- Guthivankaya Family pack$37.99
Goat biryani family pack
Pulavs
Indo-Chineese
- Veg FriedRice$11.99
- Veg Noodles$11.99Out of stock
- Veg Manchurian Noodles$10.99Out of stock
- Gobi Noodles$11.99Out of stock
- Egg FriedRice$11.99
- Egg Noodles$11.99Out of stock
- Schezwan Fish$12.99
- Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
- Schezwan Chicken Noodles$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken Manchurian Noodles$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken Manchurian FriedRice$13.99
- Chicken Noodles$12.99Out of stock
- Chicken FriedRice$12.99
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
Snacks
Dosa
Chats
Tiffin Combo
Beverages / Soft Drinks
Sweets/Hots
Pickles / Podi
Varahi Indian Kitchen Location and Hours
(972) 294-5827
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM