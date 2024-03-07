Varahi Indian Kitchen
Varahi 10% Offer
VARAHI10
Copied!
Non-Veg Appetizers
Tandoori (Kebabs)
Veg Curries
Non-Veg Curries
Home Style Curries
Biryanis
Pulavs
Indo-Chineese
Snacks
- Onion Samosa( 4)$3.99
- Punjabi Samosa (2)$3.99
- Mirchi Bajji (4)$4.99
- Mysore Bonda (4)$6.99Out of stock
- Punugulu (12)$4.99
- poori masala$6.99Out of stock
- Onion Pakodi$4.99
- Stuffed Mirchi Bajji (3)$4.99
- Uggani with Mirchi Bajji$5.99
- Tandoori Chicken (Half)$10.99
- Tandoori Chicken (Full)$15.99
- Chilli Chicken$10.99
- Chicken Pakoda$10.99
- biscuits$1.00
Chicken Pakoda
Beverages / Soft Drinks
Sweets/Hots
Batters
Varahi Indian Kitchen Location and Hours
(972) 294-5827
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM